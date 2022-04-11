CA MORTGAGE RELIEF WEBINAR APRIL 26

By Miriam Raftery

April 11, 2022 (San Diego) – Many Californians are unaware that the state is offering help for those struggling to pay their mortgages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a free online webinar will be held on the California Mortgage Relief program, jointly hosted by the California Mortgage Relief Program, Urban League of San Diego County, and Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber.

“The United States Department of the Treasury has approved California's plan to provide $1 billion in mortgage relief, providing help to as many as 40,000 struggling homeowners,” says Dr. Weber in an email announcing the event. “The California Mortgage Relief Plan is committed to supporting those hit hardest by the pandemic, including homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments.”

The program will help homeowners make past due housing payments - to a maximum of $80,000 per household - by making a one-time direct payment to the mortgage servicers.

Applications will be accepted through an online portal. Visit camortgagerelief.org and click on the "Apply Now" button to get started.

Register now to attend the CA Mortgage Relief Webinar and to submit your questions by April 26th at noon.