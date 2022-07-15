CAL FIRE TREATS ROADSIDE BRUSH WITH FIRE RETARDANT IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

County News Service contributed to this report

July 15, 2022 (Lakeside) – Fire crews from Cal Fire are treating brush along Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside with Phos-Chek fire retardant. The treatment limits the spread of fire from the road by limiting the flammability of the fuel, in this case brush and grass.

This will be the third year Cal Fire crews have applied the mixture along this section of road. The treatment lasts for about six months but would be washed away with three inches of rain.

County Fire and Cal Fire are now scouting five other locations for fire retardant application. Those locations should be treated by the end of the summer.

ECM has asked Cal Fire whether or not Phos-Check contains any toxins or PFAS/forever chemicals. We have not yet received a response.

According to a Phos-Chek product information sheet, the main components are ammonium phosphate, clay, iron oxide, and performance additives that are trade secrets, combined with water from local water supplies. However, the company claims that there are no known adverse impacts on wildlife or humans.