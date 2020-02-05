CALDERON DROPS OUT, ENDORSES CAMPA-NAJJAR FOR CONGRESS

By Miriam Raftery

February 5, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Marissa Calderon, a Democrat who entered the 50th Congressional district primary race belatedly after the resignation of Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter in January, has announced she is dropping out of the race to care for two family members with serious health conditions. Calderon has endorsedAmmar Campa-Najjar, who is also endorsed by the Democratic Party.

Calderon’s name will still appear on ballots which were printed before her withdrawal.

In her announcement, she stated, “Ammar will hold Trump accountable and put the constituents first, and I encourage all my fellow Democrats to unite behind him to ensure he defeats Darrell Issa and Carl DeMaio,” referring to the two top-polling Republicans in the race.

A total of nine candidates remain in the race. Others include State Senator Brian Jones and former Navy Seal Nate Wilkins, both Republicans, Peace and Freedom party candidate Jose Cortes, a community organizer, and three no party preference candidates: organizational development consultant Helen Horvath, entertainment professional Lucinda Jahn, and loan officer/farmer Henry Ota.