Calif. Attorney General asks for help to identify “unlawful” activity of ICE and Border Patrol

East County News Service

Photo: ICE and CBP agents shoot non-lethal weapons at protesters in Minneapolis; by Chad Davis cc by 4.0

February 4, 2026 (Sacramento) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has set up a website for the public to submit reports, photos and/or videos as evidence of potentially unlawful activity in California by federal agents or personnel. This includes officers or agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), or federalized National Guard soldiers or airmen.

“Federal agents have broad authority to enforce federal laws, including federal immigration laws, but they must do so lawfully,” Bonta says. “Examples of potentially unlawful activity by federal law enforcement agents include use of excessive force, unlawful searches or arrests, wrongful detentions, interference with voting, or other civil-rights violations.”

The action comes after highly publicized controversial actions involving ICE and CBP, including the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota, beatings caught on video, and blinding of a 21-year-old protester in Los Angeles.

The website to report potentially illegal actions by federal agents to California’s Attorney General is https://oag.ca.gov/ReportMisconduct.

A caveat from the Attorney General’s office notes: “Please be advised that filing a complaint does not mean that the Office of the Attorney General will take any action on your complaint. The Office of the Attorney General is prohibited by law from representing private individuals or providing legal advice, legal research, or legal analysis to private individuals. You may obtain a referral to a certified lawyer referral service by calling the State Bar at 1-866-442-2529 or via its website at:

https://www.calbar.ca.gov. If you cannot afford a private attorney, you may consider contacting your local legal aid office. Find a referral through www.lawhelpca.org and click on the Find Legal Assistance tab.

If you are a victim, witness to a crime, or experiencing an emergency, you should contact your local police department or call 911. Use of the Attorney General’s complaint form is not meant to replace reporting emergencies or crimes in your area to local law enforcement.