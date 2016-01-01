California opens $2.5M in grants to reimagining State Parks through art and culture

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 10, 2026 (Sacramento) – Looking to literally bridge the gap between nature and the diverse communities of the state, California State Parks and the nonprofit Parks California are opening two major grant programs.

With up to $2.5 million offered, the initiative seeks to transform public lands into "vibrant hubs" of cultural heritage, performance and community-led storytelling.

The announcement marks the opening of the Arts in California Parks grant programs -- a final opportunity to tap into a historic three-year pilot initiative designed to make the state’s 280 park units more welcoming and inclusive.

"Arts in California Parks demonstrates the incredible power of art and imagination to forge deeper connections between communities, artists, and parks," said Armando Quintero, Director of California State Parks, in an email. "These grants will support critical programs to help elevate even more community voices, celebrate diverse histories, and create memorable park experiences."

The Arts in California Parks program, a collaboration between State Parks , the California Arts Council , and Parks California , is entering its third and final year of its pilot phase. Since its 2024 debut, the program has already funneled more than $5.4 million into 61 projects across the state, ranging from permanent murals to more than 200 free public performances.

Unlike previous years, the 2026-27 cycle is strictly focused on implementation projects.

Officials noted that because this is the pilot's final year, funding will prioritize organizations ready to put shovels in the ground or performers onto stages, rather than those in the planning stages.

Past recipients have set a high bar for creativity. Last year, the nonprofit Semillas Sociedad Civil (Anawakalmekak) gained acclaim for a "land-art" installation that utilized natural materials to honor Indigenous connections to the earth. Other projects have included Shakespearean performances at Lake Perris and youth-led mural projects in Bakersfield, all aimed at the "Outdoors for All" initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The programs are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits, community groups, and California Native American tribes.

Applications for this cycle are due by 5 p.m., Friday, March 13.