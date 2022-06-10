By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Ammar Campa-Najjar with Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas at a Chula Vista Police Foundation event in September. Campaign photo

October 6, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Republican Party claimed last week that Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar doesn’t live in the South Bay city, an accusation he described as “desperate” politics.

Party leaders held a press conference outside a condominium on Banker’s Hill that they said had been watched by a private investigator.

“Campa-Najjar has a pattern of misleading voters for his own personal gain by using his family’s addresses to run in different districts,” the party said.

But Campa-Najjar, a two-time Congressional candidate who came in second to Councilman John McCann in the June primary for mayor, said he has had a residence in Chula Vista for almost 30 years.

“These claims only prove one thing: A desperate Republican attempt to try and deny the likely outcome of an election, before even a single vote is cast,” his campaign said in a statement. “There’s no question Ammar Campa-Najjar, a third generation Chula Vistan and resident of the city beginning in 1993, meets the residential requirements to run for Mayor.”