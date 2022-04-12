CASA ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR SAN DIEGO COUNTY STUDENTS

East County News Service

April 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Community Action, Service & Advocacy, a substance abuse prevention organization based in East County, is accepting applications for the 2022 ME2WE Scholarship fund. The agency will be awarding multiple scholarships in awards totaling $3,000 to local high school seniors and college students.

CASA mobilizes communities to create safe and healthy neighborhoods through research, education, advocacy, and service. The ME2WE fund works to support young people and give them a hand up to help them make a positive change in their communities and the world.

The ME2WE Scholarship fund is inspired by Margaret Ellavsky, a teacher known for her positive and uplifting character that encouraged others to give and help in their community. She spent her whole life in service of children around the world, and worked to give young people a hand up rather than a hand out. Her loving and supportive spirit continues to live on through the change that is made with this fund.

Scholarship applicants must complete one of three writing prompts in essay format not to exceed 500 words. The deadline for applications is May 6, 2022.

Applications are available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/me2wescholarship