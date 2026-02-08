Casa de Oro has new “House of Gold” mural, thanks to ArtReach and Casa de Oro Alliance

East County News Service

February 8, 2026 (Casa de Oro) -- The Casa de Oro Alliance and ArtReach celebrated celebrate the completion of a vibrant new mural in Casa de Oro with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on January 30th at 9729 Campo Road. Neighbors, families, and community supporters turned out for the event honoring the creativity and collaboration that brought this meaningful artwork to life.

The celebration featured the lead mural artist Ian Stiles-Mikl and Lisa Stewart, President of the Casa de Oro Alliance. It also recognized the more than 50 residents and community members who participated in painting and shaping the mural, along with the partners who made the project possible.

“This mural represents what Casa de Oro is all about: neighbors coming together to create something meaningful and lasting for our community,” said Lisa Stewart, President of the Casa de Oro Alliance. “We’re excited to officially dedicate this beautiful piece and celebrate everyone who contributed their time, creativity, and heart to make it a reality.”

Designed by ArtReach Lead Artist, Ian Stiles-Mikl and led by the ArtReach Mural Program, the mural was created in collaboration with the Casa de Oro Alliance and shaped by extensive community input. The composition centers on a close-up view of a blooming prickly pear cactus, with radiant golden flowers symbolizing resilience, growth, and a nod to Casa de Oro, meaning “House of Gold.”

Three cactus wrens, representing community, belonging, and togetherness, perch among the cactus pads, while the rolling hills and soft morning skies of Casa de Oro anchor the mural in its surrounding landscape. Bright, uplifting colors inspired by local nature reflect both place and pride.

The mural project was made possible in part by a San Diego County Community Enhancement Program grant awarded to the Casa de Oro Alliance to support the planning, design, and implementation of the mural. The Alliance partnered with ArtReach to lead the design process and guide community engagement, bringing professional mural artists together with local residents to ensure a meaningful, collaborative experience. Special thanks go to the Casa de Oro Center for generously providing the wall space for the mural.

“ArtReach is honored to have led this mural project here in the close-knit community of Casa de Oro” said Izzy Halpern, Program Manager of the ArtReach Mural Team. “We are so grateful to all of the neighbors and businesses who welcomed our team each and every day: Miss Donuts, TNT Bros Auto Detail Center, Casa Blanca Flowers, Chiroys, and more- what a special community.”

The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony marked the official completion of the mural and celebrate the collective effort that transformed a once-plain building wall into a lasting symbol of community pride, connection, and collaboration in Casa de Oro.

About ArtReach

ArtReach San Diego is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to visual arts education for youth, especially those from under-resourced schools and communities. ArtReach was founded in 2008 and serves 10,000+ youth and community members each year.

ArtReach Mission: Igniting youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection

The ArtReach Mural Program

The ArtReach Mural Program brings communities together to create vibrant, meaningful public art. Professional mural artists guide youth, families, and neighbors as they design and paint murals that reflect local stories, values, and identities. We create murals at schools, community sites, and commercial spaces, giving participants hands-on experience in transforming large-scale walls while strengthening connections to their neighborhoods.

About Casa de Oro Alliance

The Casa de Oro Alliance is a volunteer-led, community-driven organization working to improve the vitality, safety, and beauty of the Casa de Oro community and the Campo Road business corridor through partnerships, engagement, and local advocacy. For more information about the Casa de Oro Alliance, visit casadeoroalliance.org or contact Lisa Stewart at presidentcdoa@gmail.com.