CAUSE OF DEATH STILL UNKNOWN FOR WOMAN FOUND IN LAKE MURRAY

By Alexa Oslowski

April 11, 2021 (La Mesa) - The cause and manner of death is still undetermined for Elena Lisowski, the woman found in Lake Murray on February 7.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office is currently waiting on the results of additional testing and toxicology reports, according to Public Safety Group Communications Officer Donnie Ryan.

Ryan said, in an email to East County Magazine, that according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the body was found “floating in Lake Murray.” No further information regarding her death has been released.

“This is often the case in cases where no obvious cause or manner of death is present,” Ryan wrote.

The additional test results could take up to 90 days to complete.