CBP ADVISES TRAVELING PUBLIC ON EASTER EGG REGULATIONS

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo: a CBP agriculture specialist examines a commercial importation of cascarones

April 13, 2022 (Laredo, Texas) - With the Easter festivities right around the corner, CBP is reminding the traveling public that cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger and the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue. They may contain confetti or other unregulated items.

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Mortality is up to 90 percent of exposed birds. HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality, especially in turkeys. The virus infects chickens, turkeys, ducks, partridges, pheasants, quail, pigeons and ostriches. Effectively all birds are considered to be at risk of infection. In addition, official control measures for both diseases effectively disrupt trade in poultry products from affected areas.

CBP would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry. Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.

CBP’s highly trained agriculture specialists are the front line in safeguarding America’s agricultural resources. On a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized more than 3,000 prohibited plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soils and intercepted 250 insect pests.

For more information regarding CBP’s agriculture mission, click on the following link. For updated traveler information regarding agricultural items coming into the United States, click on the following link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.