CDC WEBSITE DOWN

July 28, 2022 (Washington D.C.) - The website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov) has been down for at least half an hour, as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

ECM's editor found the site down while attempting to research travel vaccine requirements. She notified the CDC's media relations office, which was unaware of the outage.

ECM has asked the CDC to notify our editor when they identify what caused the outage and when it is back online.

The public as well as physicians and other healthcare professionals rely on the CDC site as a trusted source of information on medical conditions, vaccines, and more.