CELEBRATE THE SEASON IN WILD STYLE AT SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

Wild Holidays festivities begin Nov. 25 on select nights through Jan. 1

Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

November 11, 2022 (Escondido) -- ‘Tis the season! Wild Holidays returns to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido on select dates beginning Nov. 25, 2022 ,through New Year’s Day. The annual celebration invites guests to experience the wonders of the Safari Park, with a special holiday twist.

WHAT: Guests can go on a festive expedition of lights and adventure through glowing pathways twinkling with holiday cheer, enjoy a variety of live musical performances and encounter magnificent stilt walkers. There will be seasonally inspired culinary delights at the Safari Park’s restaurants and food stands, and guests can shop for the perfect holiday gifts at numerous retail locations.

WHY: When you give a gift from San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, you are directly supporting wildlife conservation around the world.

WHEN: Wild Holidays is scheduled for Nov. 25–27; Dec. 3–4, 10–11, 17–23, and 26–31, 2022; and Jan.1, 2023. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, except for Jan. 1 when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wild Holidays festivities begin at 4 p.m.

WHERE: San Diego Zoo Safari Park; 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027

COST: Wild Holidays activities are free with Safari Park admission or membership

MORE INFO: Visit https://sdzsafaripark.org/wild-holidays