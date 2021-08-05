CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR FATHER JOE CARROLL: AUGUST 10 AT SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER

East County News Service

August 5, 2021 (San Diego) – The community is invited to celebrate Father Joe Carroll’s decades of service and compassion for neighbors in need. The celebration of life will take place August 10 at 10:30 a.m. at San Diego Convention Center, 111 West Harbor Drive, San Diego in Hall H.

RSVP: To reserve a free ticket for this event, click here.

Father Joe Carroll’s memory will be remembered through personal remarks, hymns, readings, music, and a special memorial video looking back on Carroll’s decades of service. Attendees are invited to share in this special celebration honoring Carroll’s decades of service to our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

The Celebration of Life is open to the public, even if they did not know Father Joe Carroll personally, as an opportunity to celebrate Carroll’s legacy and decades of compassion for our neighbors in need.

SPEAKERS:

Deacon Jim F. Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages

Bishop John Dolan

Ruth Bruland, Chief Program Officer

Ed Witt, Board Member

Rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel

Mark Kaleimamahu, client

Father Joe Carroll began his service to our neighbors in need when he was called to lead what was then known as the St. Vincent de Paul Center by Bishop Leo Maher in 1982. Carroll rose to the occasion. Over the following decades, Father Joe Carroll selflessly and tirelessly expanded his ministry at the St. Vincent de Paul Center to provide services to our neighbors overcoming homelessness.

The public is also invited to leave flowers and messages for Father Joe Carroll in a designated space located between 15th and 16th Streets on Imperial Avenue by Father Joe’s Villages’ Joan Kroc Center.

The public is additionally invited to give an honor gift in Father Joe’s name to The Father Joe Carroll Memorial Fund.

Read East County Magazine’s full obituary on Father Joe Carroll’s remarkable life and legacy: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/passages-father-joe-carroll-priest-who-championed-help-homeless-1940-2021