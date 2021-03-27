CESAR CHAVEZ HISTORY AT ANZA-BORREGO HONORED ON MARCH 31

East County News Service

March 27, 2021 (Borrego Springs) -- Did you know? Cesar Chavez has important history in Borrego Springs and in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (ABDSP). To honor this history, bilingual interpretive panels were devised that depict these historic events, a joint project between Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and High School students at Borrego Springs High School.

You’re invited to join ABDSP, CA State Parks and Anza-Borrego Foundation on Cesar Chavez Day for a virtual Facebook event from 10-11 a.m. Keynote speakers include Paul Chavez, son of Cesar Chavez and President of the Cesar E. Chavez Foundation and Ruben Andrade, Superintendent, Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, National Park Service. More details will be shared as it becomes available.

To learn more, please click here.