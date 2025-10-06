Charging your devices: Safety steps can prevent lithium-ion fires

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

Miriam Raftery, East County Magazine contributed to this report

Photo: firefighters purposely overloaded a lithium-ion battery to show what can happen.

October 6, 2025 (San Diego) -- Make sure you’re charging your lithium-ion batteries safely for devices such as cell phones and laptop computers. Using the wrong charger or one that is damaged, overcharging your rechargeable batteries or charging them on a bed or under a pillow could result in a fire or even a small explosion.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, CAL FIRE and the National Fire Protection Association are getting the word out about the potential risk and urging people to follow safety guidelines to prevent fires with its “Charge into Fire Safety” public awareness campaign.

“There are lithium-ion batteries in many of the devices we use every day,” said Fire Chief Tony Mecham, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire. “This awareness campaign to buy, charge and recycle safely, will reduce serious injury, property loss, and risk to the public and first responders.”

Some safety guidelines:

Do a quick home inventory and see which electronics use lithium batteries so you can be sure they’re being charged correctly. Some examples include mobile phones, laptops, tablets, headphones, hand-held video game consoles, etc.

When buying a product that uses lithium-ion batteries, be sure it has been certified by a nationally recognized test laboratory. Some products that are purchased online or in stores are not certified.

Use chargers and cords that came with the item and follow instructions.

When replacing a charger or cord, use the same manufacturer or one that has been approved by the manufacturer of the item.

Always charge items on a hard surface like a counter or table. Never charge electronics on a bed, couch or under a pillow because the lithium-ion battery could overheat and catch fire.

Once a device is fully charged, unplug it. Don’t charge electronics overnight or all day, it is important not to overcharge.

When traveling, never pack lithium-ion batteries, chargers or items containing them such as computers, cell phones or cameras in your checked baggage, due to the risk of fires or explosions The batteries, charges and devices must be carried on the plane, since crews are trained to extinguish battery fires in the plane’s cabin. If a device or charger is overheating, notify a flight attendant immediately.

Recycle your lithium-ion device or batteries at a safe battery recycling location. Never throw lithium-ion batteries or regular batteries in your trash. They can catch fire or cause environmental harm.

San Diego County Fire and CAL FIRE San Diego form a blended organization that works as one unified system of professionally trained staff and firefighters to provide the highest level of service to more than 40 communities.