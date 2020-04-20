CHIEF’S CORNER: EARTHQUAKE/DISASTER PREPAREDNESS MONTH

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

One to Two Weeks With Nothing or One to Two Weeks With the Basics?

April 20, 2020 (San Diego) -- To say California has had a rough stretch the last number of years in the catastrophic loss world would be an understatement. But as we continue into 2020 and head into April it’s a reminder that April is California Earthquake Preparedness Month. Organizations and fire departments can take steps to lessen and mitigate the deadly and damaging effect of earthquakes by bringing awareness to communities.

Covid-19 is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, however, we cannot forget other potential disasters that threaten our state. Earthquakes, floods and fires are just a few.

What would be worse having one to two weeks of no stores, food, pharmacies, gas, running water and electricity after a major earthquake? Or the Covid-19 virus and having the basic essentials for one to two months? I don’t know, but what is certain is we can prepare and be ready for disasters reminds Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna.

Are you ready? Are you prepared? What have you done to prepare you and your family for any disaster? What about the community you serve? Are we focused too much on Covid-19? Or will you be one of those unfortunate folks or agencies that will have to rely on your neighbors for help because you didn’t take the time to prepare?

Here are a couple links that can help you: http://multibriefs.com/briefs/csfa/csfachiefcorner0429.htm

Tools Disaster Preparedness tool kit: https://www.fema.gov/preparedness-checklists-toolkits

Quake smart your business: https://www.fema.gov/quakesmart

Now is the time to prepare, not during or after a disaster!