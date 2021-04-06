CHILDREN’S NATURE RETREAT IN ALPINE HOSTS EASTER EGG HUNTS APRIL 11-17

Source: Children’s Nature Retreat

April 6, 2021 (Alpine) -- You’re invited to hop on over to the Children’s Nature Retreat, a 20-acre animal sanctuary in Alpine, to celebrate Easter with the animals and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt. The annual Egg Hunts are a tradition at the Retreat and this year there will be one hunt per day all week, from Monday, April 11 through Sunday, April 17.

The Easter Egg Hunts will begin at 12:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are $12 per child. 5,000 eggs will be filled with mini plushes, toys, and candy, spread out across the 20-acre retreat. The Easter Bunny will also be available to meet and take photos. The Retreat’s sweet bunnies will be there too.

The Children’s Nature Retreat is home to over 200 domesticated livestock and exotic animals. Most of the animals were pets who lost their homes due to their owner’s illness, death, or financial difficulties. The Retreat is open by appointment seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guests can feed barley sprouts or orchard hay through or over the fence.

Single day admission is $38 for adults and $20 for kids (children under 2-years are free); seniors (60+) are $28. Alpine residents, military, first responders, teachers and veteran families receive a 10% discount (purchase tickets at the Retreat). Parking is complimentary. To make a reservation, please email info@childrensnatureretreat.org or visit www.childrensnatureretreat.org/tickets/.

The Retreat is located at 5178 Japatul Spur in Alpine (91901). For more information, visit www.childrensnatureretreat.org.

The Children’s Nature Retreat Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and their families. The Retreat, located on 20-acres in Alpine, Calif., is an animal sanctuary, where 198 domesticated livestock and exotic animals – 25 different species and 69 distinct breeds – call home. Many of the animals have been acquired from owners who could no longer keep or care for them, while some have been rescued from harsh living conditions; these animals will now live out the rest of their lives in the serenity of the Retreat. For more information, visit https://childrensnatureretreat.org/ or call (619) 320-4942.