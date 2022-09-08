CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9

Source: California Highway Patrol

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” said Captain Curtis Fouyer, CHP El Cajon Area Commander. The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. A sobriety / driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations.

Captain Fouyer emphasized, “traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or driving unlicensed. Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, or drive when unlicensed, you will be caught and your vehicle will be towed away.”

Funding for this program was provided from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.