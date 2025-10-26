CHP launches Halloween maximum enforcement to target impaired drivers

Source: CHP

October 26, 2025 (Sacramento) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will launch a 12-hour Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6 p.m. Friday, October 31, through 6 a.m. Saturday, November 1, to protect motorists and prevent impaired driving. During the operation, all available CHP officers will be on patrol statewide, focusing on identifying and arresting impaired drivers before they cause harm.

“Impaired driving destroys lives, and even one life lost is one too many. This Halloween, we’re asking everyone to do their part before the festivities begin, arrange a sober ride and help us keep California’s roads safe for everyone who uses them,” says CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both can have deadly consequences. On average, more than 800 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers claim over 900 lives each year in California, reinforcing the CHP’s commitment to removing impaired drivers from the road.

Impairment is not limited to alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and cannabis products can all affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Penalties for Impaired Driving

Drivers arrested for driving under the influence face serious penalties, including:

Driver’s license suspension

Fines

Mandatory DUI education programs

Jail time

During last year’s 12-hour Halloween MEP, officers investigated nearly 500 crashes statewide. About 90 of those involved impaired drivers, resulting in two deaths and more than 60 injuries. CHP officers also made nearly 120 DUI arrests during that period.

For more information about DUI penalties, visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles website.

Make the Right Choice

To help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely, the CHP urges motorists to:

Designate a sober driver.

Use ride-sharing services, taxis or public transit.

Never drive impaired or ride with someone who is.

If you see someone who appears to be driving impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately.

“Whether it’s Halloween or any night of the year, the decision to drive sober can save a life,” Commissioner Duryee added. “Together, we can make our roads safer and prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The CHP reminds all drivers to make responsible choices behind the wheel — never drive under the influence, always wear your seat belt and follow the speed limit.