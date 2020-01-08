CHP SEEKS MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING WRECK THAT KILLED WOMAN, INJURED TWO OFFICERS

By Miriam Raftery

January 8, 2020 (San Diego) – The California Highway Patrol warns that a suspect accused of killing a woman in an accident near Temecula, then fleeing the scene and later escaping from law enforcement may be in the San Diego area. Antone Wayne Bayard, 23, of Anza is also accused of injuring two CHP officers during his escape.

On Twitter, the CHP posted, “Bayard is believed to be in the Temecula/San Diego area with plans to flee to Mexico.”

According to the CHP, Bayard was speeding when the 2011 Nissan Versa he was driving struck a Toyota pickup truck ahead of him, causing Bayard’s vehicle to spin out of control into oncoming traffic on State Route 371. He struck a Mercedes Benz driven by Joan Terlisner, 63, of Aguanga, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bayard’s vehicle overturned but he managed to free himself from the wreckage and ran away on foot. Officers identified him as the suspect, but when officers tried to arrest him over the weekend, he again escaped, injuring two officers in the altercation.

Anyone with information on Bayard’s whereabouts is asked to call CHP dispatch at (858) 637-3800.