CHP SEEKS WITNESSES TO “ROAD RAGE” SHOOTING ON I-805 NEAR MOUNTAIN VIEW

East County News Service

February 21, 2022 (San Diego) –The California Highway Patrol is looking for a grey sedan involved in a “road rage” incident reported at 3:27 p.m. today on the I-805 southbound ramp to 43rd Street in the Mountain View area.

The grey sedan had a female driver and a male passenger, who fired three shots into a Toyota 4Runner, striking the Toyota’s male driver in the thigh. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

The sedan fled south on I-805 from what CHP’s press release describes as a “road rage” incident.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to please call the California Highway Patrol San Diego’s Special Investigations Unit at (858)293-6000.