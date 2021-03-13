CITIZENS OF LEMON GROVE EXPRESS THEIR CONCERNS FOR FUTURE HOUSING ELEMENT PROPOSAL

By Angela Kurysh

March 13, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – On Tuesday, staff members from the City of Lemon Grove hosted a virtual Zoom webinar/workshop open to residents to address the future of housing in the area they call home. Although no Council members attended this workshop, it opened up a platform for the community to express their thoughts on this project.

At the end of the March 3rd virtual meeting, many residents had additional questions and concerns for the City’s plans. Noah Alvey, from the City of Lemon Grove, was there to discuss the housing element and go further into detail about the general plan.

Every city is required to have a General Plan according to California state law. This plan must include seven elements: Land use, circulation, conservation, open space, noise, safety and in this specific case, housing.

The Housing Element establishes the kinds of housing in demand for the residents of Lemon Grove, as well as options for funding programs to provide needed residential units.

The Housing Element is updated every eight years. State law requires that the update for this element be completed by July, 2021. The main concerns for many attendees was affordable housing that wouldn’t take up too much open space or affect traffic and parking because new construction could occupy parks and local street parking would be limited.

According to Alvey, a household paying no more than 30% of their annual income on housing is considered affordable and the average annual income for Lemon Grove residents is $63,000.

Because Lemon Grove’s plan for future housing requires planning for 1,359 units, members of the community worry about the kind of units that will be built, as well as how livable they will be for current and incoming residents. In the City’s current proposal, they are hoping to build multiple-story rental apartments to increase density.

One anonymous Lemon Grove resident expressed her concerns for this idea saying, “They're horrible, super high, and they make you feel like you're driving through a tunnel. Why not create a development that can be a starter home for people, like condos or townhomes that are affordable to buy?”

In response, Alvey explained how the City doesn't fully have the authority to require condominiums versus rentals. He added, “If the City doesn't adopt a Housing Element, and we don't have one in place that plans for those 1,359 units that have been allocated to it, we do run the risk of not being eligible for certain grant programs and other funds.”

With the project ideas and developments being proposed, many attending community members expressed concern that property taxes might increase. Alvey elaborated on how the development and rise in taxes is the first step in being able to create more luxurious amenities like restaurants, as opposed to fast-food joints.

He explained, “It’s challenging because you want to see new economic users come in and the nicer restaurants and entities, but a lot of times those types of businesses aren't willing to relocate to a community like ours, unless there's a higher density of housing or there's …more housing in closer proximity to the downtown area.”

Some other concerns from residents in the Q&A section included senior housing, safer sidewalks and more open spaces like parks. The City of Lemon Grove has implemented an eighth element to the General Plan called Health and Wellness. This added chapter will provide a plan for better access to parks, exercise facilities, and healthy food options. It will also plan for making the City more friendly for walking and bicycling, which is something the community is worried about with more units being planned for construction.

While most questions were answered, the City of Lemon Grove will have their next open meeting sometime in April, and encourage residents of the City to fill out a questionnaire to further help guide the planning for the Housing Element.

The City has a Facebook page called Lemon Grove Housing Element Update, https://www.facebook.com/lemongrovehousing that allows residents to engage with their community on this plan for the future. For more information, visit the Facebook page or contact Noah Alvey from the City of Lemon Grove at: nalvey@lemongrove.ca.gov or (619) 825-3812.