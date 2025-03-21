CITY OF LA MESA AND JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE LAUNCH LA MESA’S FIRST-EVER OLDER ADULT RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: LEARN MORE AT OFFICE HOURS MARCH 24, 26 AND 27

Eligible low-income residents aged 55, older may receive funds for housing

Source: City of La Mesa and Jewish Family Services

March 21, 2025 (La Mesa) – The City of La Mesa and Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) are launching the City’s first-ever Older Adult Rental Assistance Program, assisting seniors aged 55 and older who are at risk of homelessness. The program, operated by JFS, will provide 40 participants with a $500 monthly housing subsidy paid directly to their landlords for 12 months and individualized case management. Applications are being accepted beginning the last week of March. Priority will be given to applications filed by April 4.





According to the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, nearly half of unhoused Californians are 50 and older, and more than 41% are experiencing homelessness for the first time in their lives.

"With many seniors on fixed incomes challenged by increasing expenses, this program serves as a vital lifeline,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “The program will help rent-burdened older adults in La Mesa maintain housing stability and financial security, allowing them to age in place with dignity.”

Applicants must be 55 and older and reside in the incorporated area of La Mesa with a household income at or below 50% of the city’s median income. They must be currently spending at least half of their income on rent or be at risk of losing their housing. Their landlord must also be willing to participating in the program. Priority will be given to heads of household who are 65 and older ﻿and households with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income.





Working closely with the City of La Mesa, JFS will provide monthly case management, creating individualized plans and assessing each participant’s needs at the end of the program.

To apply and learn more, visit www.jfssd.org/our-services/older-adults/la-mesa-older-adult-rental-assistance. Or call (858) 637-3217.

JFS staff are also available to answer questions, help determine eligibility and begin the application process during the following office hours, with appointments required:

March 24, 1 to 4 p.m.

March 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 27, 4-7 p.m.

Individuals can call 619-667-1322 to reserve a 20-minute appointment. All sessions are hosted at the La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center located at 8450 La Mesa Blvd.

“We look forward to partnering with the City of La Mesa to run the Older Adult Rental Assistance Program. There is a great need for programs like these as studies show the number of older adults accessing homelessness services has more than doubled in the last seven years,” said JFS COO and incoming CEO Dana Toppel. “At JFS, we run a number of programs dedicated to supporting older adults’ health and well-being to assist them as they age in place with dignity. We are looking forward to continuing that mission through this innovative program in La Mesa.”

In addition to JFS’s On the Go rideshare, Fix It home modification, meal delivery, congregate dining and day center programs for older adults throughout San Diego County, the agency operates a privately funded Older Adult Rental Assistance Subsidy Pilot through its Center for Jewish Care. The pilot supports 27 Jewish participants at risk of homelessness with a $360 per month subsidy paid directly to their landlords for 12 months.

About Jewish Family Service of San Diego – Moving Forward Together

Founded in 1918, Jewish Family Service (JFS) is one of San Diego’s most impactful nonprofit agencies – providing resources and support to over 105,000 people every year. Through integrated services, the organization empowers people of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to overcome challenges, set goals, and build more stable, secure, and connected lives. JFS is committed to helping individuals and families move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen our San Diego community.