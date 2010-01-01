COMPUTERS FOR FOSTER KIDS

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office
 
 
Several local foster families received an early holiday present yesterday: a computer.
 
The families received the free computers as part of the 20th annual Computers for Foster Families Program. The collaborative effort between the County of San Diego and the San Diego Futures Foundation is especially important this year, as many children are distance learning due to COVID-19.

Started in 2001 by San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, the Computers for Foster Families Program aims to improve the lives of foster children and their families through the gift of technology. The initiative supports foster families by increasing computer and internet access for some of the region’s most vulnerable children.
 
The computers, which were formerly used by County employees, are refurbished by the San Diego Futures Foundation before they are distributed to foster families.

