COUNTY ASKS PUBLIC TO TAKE SURVEY ON EMERGENCY SERVICES

Source: San Diego County Office of Emergency Services

April 4, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services is asking County residents to provide feedback for two emergency plans.

The goal is to further protect residents, their property, and the environment. The survey feedback will be incorporated into the Operational Area Emergency Operations Plan and the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

These plans cover hazards like earthquakes, flooding, fires, tsunamis and even terrorist attacks. One of the plans also identifies risks and goals to minimize impacts from natural and human-caused disasters. Both plans were last revised in 2018 and are currently being reviewed to reflect changes in current operations and capabilities.

The survey is available in six languages, English, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Arabic and Vietnamese.

Survey feedback should be provided by May 1. Residents who choose to include their email address in the survey will be invited to attend a virtual forum on Monday, May 23. In the forum, the Office of Emergency Services will review the survey results and offer residents a chance to provide additional feedback on the plans.

To help, visit the Office of Emergency Services website at

www.sandiegocounty.gov/oes.

Email addresses provided in the survey will be used to send a virtual form invitation and will not be shared with anyone outside of the County survey and forum planning team.

Additional disaster preparedness information is available at

www.ReadySanDiego.org.

The Office of Emergency Services also encourages everyone to sign up for AlertSanDiego, which will notify people if they are in danger of being impacted by an emergency or disaster.