COUNTY BUDGET DELIBERATIONS AND ADOPTION TUESDAY

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

June 25, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego’s $7.03 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-22 will go before the Board of Supervisors for deliberations and adoption starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

The Board will also consider $201.4 million in additional proposals through change letters that have been submitted since the May 6 release of the recommended budget.

The Chief Administrative Officer’s recommended budget is designed to reflect residents’ needs and build a Framework for the Future that will fundamentally change County operations.

The recommended budget plan is part of a two-year operational plan that will help determine how the County spends its resources.

How to Comment

The public can attend and provide comments in person during deliberations. COVID-19 safety precautions on physical distancing and health screenings have been lifted. Room capacity limits are back to normal and both the south and east entrances to the County Administration Center will be open. Face masks will be required for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The public can also watch the meetings live online and make a request to speak via teleconference or submit a written e-Comment.

Watch Online

There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.

Watch on TV

Cox channel 24 or 19

Spectrum channel 24 or 85

Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse

​Listen on the Phone