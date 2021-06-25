COUNTY BUDGET DELIBERATIONS AND ADOPTION TUESDAY

Printer-friendly version
By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office
June 25, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego’s $7.03 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-22 will go before the Board of Supervisors for deliberations and adoption starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
The Board will also consider $201.4 million in additional proposals through change letters that have been submitted since the May 6 release of the recommended budget.
The Chief Administrative Officer’s recommended budget is designed to reflect residents’ needs and build a Framework for the Future that will fundamentally change County operations.
The recommended budget plan is part of a two-year operational plan that will help determine how the County spends its resources.
How to Comment
The public can attend and provide comments in person during deliberations. COVID-19 safety precautions on physical distancing and health screenings have been lifted. Room capacity limits are back to normal and both the south and east entrances to the County Administration Center will be open. Face masks will be required for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The public can also watch the meetings live online and make a request to speak via teleconference or submit a written e-Comment.
Watch Online
There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.
- Agenda Web Stream (Available live and archived several hours later)
- Vimeo Livestream
- YouTube
Watch on TV
- Cox channel 24 or 19
- Spectrum channel 24 or 85
- Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse
Listen on the Phone
- A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at 619-531-4716. This is a listen-only line.
For more information about the hearings, visit the Clerk of the Board’s website or call 619-531-5434. For details on the budget, visit the County’s budget portal.
