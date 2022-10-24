COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION

East County News Service

October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness.

New Beach Management Actions :

Closure – San Diego River Outlet (Dog Beach)

A water contact closure is issued for San Diego River Outlet (Dog Beach) in Ocean Beach due to a sewage spill upstream in the San Diego River that is impacting ocean waters and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

Closure – Silver Strand Shoreline

The water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shorelines is being extended to include the Silver Strand Shoreline. The Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters, and south swell conditions are pushing ocean waters from the south to the north. Beach goers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

On-going Beach Management Actions :

Advisory – La Jolla Cove and Children’s Pool in La Jolla

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

Closure – Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shorelines

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, please visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.