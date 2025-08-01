COUNTY CLOSES THREE PARKS IN AUGUST TO PROTECT HIKERS FROM HEAT

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: El Capitan County Preserve

August 1, 2025 (Lakeside) - As summer temperatures rise, the County of San Diego has closed three parks that it shuts down every year for the month of August to protect residents during what is often the hottest time of the year.

Parks officials announced that El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower Preserve in Ramona are closed for the month.

The County also closed Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park , which are in or near Anza Borrego desert, after Memorial Day in May for the summer, to reopen Labor Day weekend.

In addition to protecting the public from extreme temperatures, the closures give Department of Parks and Recreation staff the opportunity to conduct maintenance such as trail restoration.

Parks officials urged the public to be safe and protect themselves from the heat if they do go out to hike in summer months.

Below are some safety tips hikers should consider before hitting the trails:

Choose hikes that are appropriate for your skills and physical condition. Go with the safest option trail if heat may be an issue for part of the hike.

Stay hydrated. Drink water before, during and after hiking.

Check weather forecasts and be familiar with the terrain for your trail.

Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return. Don’t just rely on your cell phone because it can lose reception in remote areas.

Hike with others, never alone.

Bring a backpack or bag with food and water, extra sunscreen to reapply and a flashlight, first aid kit, multipurpose tool or knife and a whistle.

Park rangers recommend carrying one liter, about one quart, for every 2 to 3 miles. Bring more water than you think you’ll need—and even more water on longer or strenuous trails.

Non-perishable items like dried fruit, energy bars, trail mix, peanut butter, canned tuna, whole grain crackers and jerky are a perfect, healthy snack. They provide fuel to boost your energy levels and to make up for lost calories.

Don’t forget your hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen.

Dress in layers of breathable, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes that you can take on and off, based on the temperature and can prevent sunburn.

Good boots provide grip in rocky and slippery areas, but they also provide a thick layer of protection from the hot earth.

Follow posted safety rules.

Print out a map of the trail to bring along to stay on track. Prolonged exposure to heat can cause disorientation or heat stroke.

One last suggestion for hikers is to leave your dog or dogs at home. Dogs get overheated easily. Never leave your pet in the car. On an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes and soar upward to 120 degrees—even with the windows down an inch or two. If you do take your dog, bring plenty of water for your pet and please don’t walk your dog on hot pavement, asphalt or sand in the heat, it will burn their paws.