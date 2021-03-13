COUNTY EXPANDS LIST OF HEALTH CONDITIONS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE, ALSO ADDS HOMELESS AND THOSE IN JAIL OR DETENTION CENTERS

By Miriam Raftery
March 13, 2021 (San Diego) – Starting Monday, March 15, people ages 16 and up in Tier 1C will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if they live or work in San Diego County and have certain serious health conditions. The County has sharply expanded the number of health conditions, disabilities, and illnesses on the list that put people at higher risk for COVID-19 serious illness.
In addition, the County has added homeless people and those in congregate living situations such as jails, mental health facilities, or detention centers to the list.
Below is the full list of everyone who is eligible for vaccinations, starting Monday:
Phase 1C – Effective March 15
Eligible High-Risk Medical Conditions and Disabilities - Effective March 15
- Cancer, current with weakened immune system
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
- Down syndrome
- Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
In addition, people over age 16 can get the vaccine if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies**:
- A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR
- Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR
- Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.
Additional Eligible Groups - Effective March 15
- Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceration/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities
- Includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice
The County is also continuing to vaccinate people n phases 1A and 1B:
Phase 1B
- Persons aged 65 and older
- Persons at risk of occupational exposure through their work in the following sectors:
- Emergency Services (includes emergency operations and disaster service workers, fire, law enforcement, social workers, and utility workers)
- Childcare and Education
- Food and Agriculture
Additional Eligible Groups
- Janitors
Phase 1A
- Staff working in acute care, psychiatric, and correctional facility hospitals+
- Staff working in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings
- Includes residents in these long-term care settings
- Paramedics, EMTs, and other staff providing emergency medical services
- Staff working in dialysis centers
- Staff working in behavioral health residential facilities
- Includes residents in these behavioral health residential facilities
- Vaccinators
- Staff providing intermediate care, for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision, and supportive care
- Staff providing in home health-care and in-home supportive services
- Community health workers, including promotores
- Public Health field staff
- Staff working in primary care clinics
- Staff working in Federally Qualified Health Centers
- Staff working in Rural Health Centers
- Staff working in correctional facility clinics
- Staff working in urgent care clinics
- Includes residents in these behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities
- Specialty clinics, laboratory workers + +, dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff, and funeral workers, massage therapists, and others.
- Staff working in behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities
- Other settings and healthcare personnel, including:
- Couriers for vaccines and emergency supplies.
Be prepared to show ID, proof of your health condition such as a doctor’s note, and proof that you live or work in San Diego County.
To find a vaccination site near you and make an appointment, visit: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines/COVID-19-VaxEvents.html
