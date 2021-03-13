COUNTY EXPANDS LIST OF HEALTH CONDITIONS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE, ALSO ADDS HOMELESS AND THOSE IN JAIL OR DETENTION CENTERS

By Miriam Raftery

March 13, 2021 (San Diego) – Starting Monday, March 15, people ages 16 and up in Tier 1C will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if they live or work in San Diego County and have certain serious health conditions. The County has sharply expanded the number of health conditions, disabilities, and illnesses on the list that put people at higher risk for COVID-19 serious illness.

In addition, the County has added homeless people and those in congregate living situations such as jails, mental health facilities, or detention centers to the list.

Below is the full list of everyone who is eligible for vaccinations, starting Monday:

Phase 1C – Effective March 15

Cancer, current with weakened immune system­­

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 )

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m 2 , but < 30 kg/m 2 )

Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m 2 )

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

In addition, people over age 16 can get the vaccine if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies**:

A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Additional Eligible Groups - Effective March 15

Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceratio­n/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities Includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice­­­



The County is also continuing to vaccinate people n phases 1A and 1B:

Phase 1B

Persons aged 65 and older

Persons at risk of occupational exposure through their work in the following sectors: Emergency Services (includes emergency operations and disaster service workers, fire, law enforcement, social workers, and utility workers) Childcare and Education Agriculture Food and



Additional Eligible Groups

Janitors

Phase 1A

correctional facility hospitals + Staff working in acute care, psychiatric, and

Staff working in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings Includes residents in these long-term care settings

Paramedics, EMTs, and other staff providing emergency medical services

Staff working in dialysis centers

Staff working in behavioral health residential facilities

Includes residents in these behavioral health residential facilities

Vaccinators

Staff providing intermediate care, for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision, and supportive care

Staff providing in home health-care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotores

Public Health field staff

Staff working in primary care clinics

Staff working in Federally Qualified Health Centers

Staff working in Rural Health Centers

Staff working in correctional facility clinics

Staff working in urgent care clinics

Includes residents in these behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities

Specialty clinics, laboratory workers + + , dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff, and funeral workers, massage therapists, and others.

Staff working in behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities

Other settings and healthcare personnel, including:

Couriers for vaccines and emergency supplies.

Be prepared to show ID, proof of your health condition such as a doctor’s note, and proof that you live or work in San Diego County.

To find a vaccination site near you and make an appointment, visit: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines/COVID-19-VaxEvents.html





