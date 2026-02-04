County helps businesses prepare for federal enforcement actions

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

Image credit: Shutterstock

February 4, 2026 (San Diego) - Businesses and employees concerned about federal immigration enforcement actions can learn about their rights through a new video training series.

The three County videos on what to do before, during and after visits from federal authorities are designed to help keep workplaces safe and compliant.

More in-depth virtual or in-person trainings are available on request and recordings of the extended sessions are available online in multiple languages.

Following a Board of Supervisors directive , the County’s Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement (OLSE) created the overall Know Your Rights training series to guide businesses and employees through workplace issues related to federal enforcement actions.

Since the first webinar in November, OLSE has conducted 12 in-person and virtual training sessions, reaching more than 1,100 business owners, operators, workers and community members.

The newly added short video series provides a glimpse into what people can do before during and after visits from federal authorities and previews the kind of information shared in these training sessions.

Thousands have visited OLSE’s dedicated Know Your Rights website since its launch in September 2025 to access information and resources on rights and responsibilities during federal immigration enforcement actions.

In addition to this video series, OLSE offers a range of resources, including in-person training, webinars, workshops and video tools covering topics like minimum wage, paid sick leave and fair-chance hiring to support both employers and workers in understanding their rights and responsibilities.

“Our goal is to make compliance easier and ensure workers and business owners understand protections under state and local law,” OLSE Director Branden Butler said.

Over nearly the last half decade, the County has expanded efforts to educate employers and workers about labor rights and responsibilities, aiming to build awareness and the ability to comply with labor laws as a wage theft prevention strategy.

“We are focused on taking a collaborative approach, working with community organizations and business groups to provide practical tools and clear guidance,” Butler said.

The County is committed to promoting workplace fairness and compliance through education, outreach and support. The Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement works with employers, employees and community partners to provide resources that help ensure adherence to labor laws and protect workers’ rights.