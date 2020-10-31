COUNTY TO HOLD VIRTUAL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL SUNDAY

By By Gig Conaughton , County of San Diego Communications Office

October 31, 2020 (San Diego) -- The County’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding a virtual Dia de los Muertos Festival from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday that will feature regional dance performances, a cultural story time and a “how-to” arts and crafts workshop.

The online celebration, which will also feature a virtual tour of the Rancho Guajome Adobe, will take place on the County Park’s YouTube channel — Youtube.com/SDCountyparks — and everyone is invited to join in! The festivities will be conducted in English and Spanish.

“Craft kits” you can use to take part in the virtual crafts workshop are available to be picked up free of charge (although $4 donations would be appreciated) at eight different County parks/community centers during regular park hours:

Fallbrook Community Center

341 Heald Lane, Fallbrook Phone: (760) 728-1671 Hours: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Heritage County Park

2454 Heritage Park Row, San Diego Phone: (877) 565-3600 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

Lakeside Community Center

9841 Vine St., Lakeside, Phone: (619) 443-9176 Hours: 12 – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Rancho Guajome Adobe

2210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista Phone: (760) 724-4082 Hours: (Visitor Center and Adobe): 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Nature Center

2710 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea Phone: (760) 634-3026 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

Spring Valley Community Center

8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley Phone: (619) 479-1832



Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday

Sweetwater Summit Regional Park

3218 Summit Meadow Road, Bonita Phone: (619) 472-7572 Day-use Hours: 9:30 a.m. – sunset, daily

Waterfront Park

1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego Phone: (619) 232-7275 Office Hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

People should call ahead in advance to make sure craft materials are still available.