COUNTY ISSUES ADVISORY FOR UNSAFE BACTERIA LEVELS AT CHLDREN’S POOL AND LA JOLLA COVE

East County News Service

File photo by Miriam Raftery

October 6, 2022 (San Diego) – If you’re looking for a weekend dip at the beach, be sure to take a look at the count’s list of beach closures, warnings and advisories which include beaches from the international border north as far as La Jolla, though not every shoreline is impacted. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Thursday, October 6, 2022:

New Beach Management Actions :

Open – Tidelands Park, Campland in Mission Bay, and Shelter Island in San Diego Bay

The advisory is lifted for Tidelands Park in Coronado, Campland in Mission Bay, and Shelter Island in San Diego Bay. Recent water quality samples meet State health standards.

On-going Beach Management Actions :

Advisory - La Jolla Cove, and Children’s Pool in La Jolla

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

Warning - Imperial Beach Shoreline

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness.

Closure - Tijuana Slough Shorelines

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, please visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.