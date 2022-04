COUNTY LIBRARY BRANCHES EXPAND HOURS

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

April 12, 2022 (San Diego) - All of the County of San Diego’s 33 community branch libraries are expanding their hours starting Monday, April 11.

The six largest County libraries will now be open seven days a week. That includes the branch libraries in El Cajon, Encinitas, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Vista. All 33 branches will include evening hours.

The new hours are posted on signs at each of the libraries and can be found online on sdcl.org

Here’s a list of the new expanded hours at each branch:

4S Ranch

10433 Reserve Drive, San Diego, California 92127

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Alpine

1752 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA 91901

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Bonita-Sunnyside

4375 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Borrego Springs

2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs, California 92004

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Campo-Morena Village

31356 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Cardiff-by-the-sea

2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA 9200

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Casa de Oro

9805 Campo Road, #180, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Crest

105 Juanita Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Del Mar

1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Descanso

9545 River Drive, Descanso, CA 91916

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

El Cajon

201 E. Douglas, El Cajon, CA 92020

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Encinitas

540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fallbrook

124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Fletcher Hills

576 Garfield Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Imperial Beach

810 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Jacumba

44605 Old Highway 80, Jacumba, CA 91934

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Julian

1850 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Lakeside

9839 Vine Street, Lakeside, CA 92040

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

La Mesa

8074 Allison Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lemon Grove

3001 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Lincoln Acres

2725 Granger Avenue, National City, CA 91950

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Pine Valley

28804 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Potrero

24883 Potrero Valley Road, Potrero, CA 91963

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Poway

13137 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ramona

1275 Main Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Rancho San Diego

11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon, CA 92019

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Rancho Santa Fe

17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Monday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

San Marcos

2 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Santee

9225 Carlton Hills Blvd #17, Santee, CA 92071

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Solana Beach

157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Spring Valley

836 Kempton Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Valley Center

29200 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Vista

700 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.