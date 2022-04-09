COUNTY NEEDS FOSTER FAMILIES AND FAITH-BASED GROUPS TO HELP FOSTER YOUTHS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, cc by SA

April 9, 2022 (San Diego) – “Every child deserves a loving family, and for many that will not be with their biological parents. Fostering or adopting children can be one of the most rewarding things to do so children can have the loving home they deserve,” says Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “Foster families are a vital way for these children to be supported and cared for in a chosen family,” he said in the Sate of the County address.

The County’s Faith in Motion program right now works with 19 local congregations to help youth in the foster system find families. But Fletcher, who has two adopted children, says, “We’re looking for more.” You can schedule a presentation for your congregation on the Faith in Motion program by calling 1-877-792-KIDS (5437) or visit them online.

Families willing to accept siblings, teens, LGTB kids and children of color are especially needed.

According to the County’s website on foster care, “These children have experienced neglect, abuse or even abandonment. Child Welfare issues arise in families of every race, ethnicity, culture, and age group. Infants, children, adolescents and sibling sets are placed in foster care when their parents are no longer able to ensure their essential well-being. These children need stability in a home with a committed resource parent who will support the child in safely reunifying with their families or establish other lifelong relationships with a nurturing adult through guardianship or adoption.”

To learn about becoming foster parents, visit https://sdcares4kids.com/foster/.

Adoptive parents are also needed.