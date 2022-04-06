COUNTY OPENS COOL ZONES, URGES PEOPLE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS IN HEAT

County News Service

April 6, 2022 (San Diego) – With a heat advisory in effect through Friday evening, county health officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. San Diegans should also make sure vulnerable populations, especially children, older adults and pets, are protected.

“Older adults, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People with elderly neighbors should check on the well-being of the older persons.” Pet owners should exercise their pets in early morning hours or late afternoon and early evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

The County operates the Cool Zones program and has designated more than 100 air-conditioned buildings as cooling centers. Locations and hours of operation can be found on a new interactive map on CoolZones.org, by calling 2-1-1 San Diego or by calling 1-800-510-2020, ext. 6 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites are identified by a light blue Polar Bear Cool Zone logo. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are strongly recommended indoors.

Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Do not rely on electric fans for cooling if temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

To avoid heat-related problems, health officials recommend the following:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the da

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty

Take cool showers

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun

Avoid using the oven to cook

Signs of heatstroke or exhaustion include an extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache. If someone shows these signs, call 9-1-1 and begin cooling the individual by:

Moving them to a shaded area

Spraying with cool water and fanning them

Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert

Monitoring the body temperature, and continuing cooling efforts

Do not give the victim fluids to drink

More information about the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit the County Health and Human Services Agency Extreme Heat webpage.

Higher than normal temperatures are coming to the coast and inland valleys of San Diego County over the next two days.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a heat advisory that is expected to last through 6 p.m., Friday, April 8.

County health officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. San Diegans should also make sure vulnerable populations, especially children, older adults and pets, are protected.

“Older adults, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People with elderly neighbors should check on the well-being of the older persons.”

The County operates the Cool Zones program and has designated more than 100 air-conditioned buildings as cooling centers. Locations and hours of operation can be found on a new interactive map on CoolZones.org, by calling 2-1-1 San Diego or by calling 1-800-510-2020, ext. 6 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites are identified by a light blue Polar Bear Cool Zone logo.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are strongly recommended indoors.

Pet owners should exercise their pets in early morning hours or late afternoon and early evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Do not rely on electric fans for cooling if temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

To avoid heat-related problems, health officials recommend the following:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty

Take cool showers

Never leave a child , elderly person, or pet unattended in a car

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun

Avoid using the oven to cook

Signs of heatstroke or exhaustion include an extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache. If someone shows these signs, call 9-1-1 and begin cooling the individual by:

Moving them to a shaded area

Spraying with cool water and fanning them

Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert

Monitoring the body temperature, and continuing cooling efforts

Do not give the victim fluids to drink

More information about the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit the County Health and Human Services Agency Extreme Heat webpage.