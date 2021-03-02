COUNTY OPENS EMERGENCY RENTAL AND UTILITY AID: TENANTS AND LANDLORDS HAVE THREE WEEKS TO APPLY

Source: County News Service Source: County News Service

March 2, 2021 (San Diego) -- Low-income residents in San Diego County who have experienced a financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for rental and utility assistance grants from the County.

To be eligible, households must be renting and have experienced a financial hardship related to COVID-19 or have qualified for unemployment during the pandemic.

Both landlords and tenants can apply; however, tenants will have to co-sign applications submitted by the landlord.

For more information or to apply, visit www.sdhcd.org . The application period will be open for three weeks and will be extended if necessary.

During the COVID-19 update to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, David Estrella, director of Housing and Community Development Services, said County residents can apply for financial assistance to help lessen housing cost burdens and maintain housing stability.

The County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is funded by over $100 million in state and federal monies.

“If you’ve received assistance through a past rent or utility assistance program, you may still apply for the outstanding rent or utilities that have not been covered,” Estrella said.