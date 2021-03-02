COUNTY REPORTS 376 NEW VIRUS CASES AS AVAILABLE VACCINE DOSES RISE TO OVER 100,000

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: People with appointments line up at the Sharp Covid-19 vaccination supersite at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

March 2, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 376 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths Tuesday as new shipments of vaccine boosted the currently available doses over 100,000.

The agency reported it has received 1,053,105 doses to date, with 103,644 currently available to administer. As recently as Monday, the county had less than 50,000 doses on hand.

With the new vaccine shipments, the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station will resume limited operations on Wednesday and Thursday with priority given to residents needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Out of 9,303 test results received in the past day, 4.0% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 3.8%. The average has been steadily dropping since late January.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 483 on Tuesday from Monday’s 491. The number of patients in intensive care remained at 151.

The downward trend in cases and hospitalizations is fueling hopes that the county can move from the purple to red tier of infection, allowing more activities to open.

The county most recently posted an adjusted case rate of 10.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people, but needs to drop below 7 per 100,000 to enter the red tier.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday it is just a matter of time before this will happen.

"San Diego County is headed in the right direction, our cases are dropping and the number of vaccines administered continues to lead our state,” Fletcher said. “It is vital we continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and continue our forward progress and momentum.”

Since the first local case almost a year ago, San Diego County has reported 261,001 cases of coronavirus and 3,317 deaths from the pandemic disease.

Local residents can schedule a vaccination on the county's website or the state of California's site.