County warns of measles exposure at Sharp Memorial Hospital’s emergency room

Photo courtesy County of San Diego

East County News Service

March 18, 2026 (San Diego) -- Local public health officials have issued an urgent exposure alert following a confirmed case of measles on Wednesday, March 11, at the Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department at 7901 Frost St. in San Diego.

A traveler from out of state -- who was unvaccinated and infectious at the time of their visit -- has tested positive for the virus.

While the individual was evaluated for a fever at the Frost Street facility, they did not display the characteristic rash or other respiratory symptoms that typically signal a measles infection, potentially leaving dozens of patients and staff exposed.

County Public Health Services is now directing anyone who was at the Sharp Memorial Emergency Department between 11:22 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. on March 11 to call (866) 358-2966 immediately to determine their immune status and risk level.

The exposure comes as California and the United States are seeing a spike in measles activity.

While this is the first major exposure in San Diego County this year, broader statistics point to a growing public health challenge:

As of March 16, the state of California has recorded 29 confirmed cases. As of March 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 1,362 cases across the country.

In 2025, San Diego County identified only one case, which was linked to international travel.

The measles virus is one of the most contagious pathogens known to medicine. It can remain suspended in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room. An individual is considered contagious four days before the signature red rash appears, often mistaking their early symptoms — fever, cough, and runny nose — for a common cold or the flu.

"There is no treatment for measles and vaccination is the best protection," said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, County Public Health Officer. "We continue to see declining measles vaccination rates regionally, which is a concerning trend."

The incubation period for measles ranges from seven to 21 days.

While many recover with rest and fluids, the virus can lead to severe complications, including: Pneumonia and Encephalitis.

Infants under 12 months, pregnant individuals, and those with compromised immune systems are at the highest risk for hospitalization.

Health officials emphasize that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is 97% effective after two doses. Those who are unsure of their vaccination records or who begin to develop a fever and cough should contact their healthcare provider by phone first.