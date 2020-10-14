By By José A. Álvarez , County of San Diego Communications Office

October 14, 2020 (Santee) -- For the second year in a row, the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Edgemoor Skilled Nursing Facility has been named the best facility of its kind in the county and the state by Newsweek magazine.

The magazine analyzed more than 15,000 nursing homes in the Unites States and chose 400 winners in 20 states.

“Edgemoor provides the highest level of care to seriously ill and injured adult patients who require long-term care, and it has not gone unnoticed” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob , County Board of Supervisors. “We are proud Edgemoor has been named the best in California two years in a row. It’s a well-deserved honor given the long-term, quality care patients receive at the facility.”

Under the umbrella of County Behavioral Health Services, Edgemoor patients receive 24-hour skilled nursing care, physical rehabilitation, as well as recreational, occupational and speech therapy. Patients at the 192-bed facility require specialized interventions from highly trained staff.

For its list of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021 , Newsweek also looked at how facilities are handling the threat of COVID-19 and recognized those that have put in place the best possible responses and protocols.

“Health equity has been a priority in our COVID-19 response since Day One,” said Nick Macchione, director of the County Health and Human Services Agency. “Nursing home residents are particularly vulnerable to this virus, and I’m extremely proud of the work and commitment of both the Edgemoor staff and our guests to everyone’s safety in these pandemic times.”

The commitment of the staff at Edgemoor embodies the County’s approach to service and exemplifies the Live Well San Diego vision of healthy, safe and thriving residents and communities.

“Together, the doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, pharmacists, kitchen and custodial crews, special activities leaders, and administration, work together to provide exceptional care,” said Luke Bergmann, director of County Behavioral Health Services. “Their commitment and dedication are clearly evident, and the recognition is well-deserved.”