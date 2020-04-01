COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS BREAK RECORDS IN SIX CALIFORNIA COUNTIES

Nevada County has seen an eleven-fold increase in positive coronavirus cases since June 15, and hospitalizations increased four-fold in the past month, peaking at 30.
In Grass Valley, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the largest hospital in Nevada County, has transferred two patients to other hospitals due to limited capacity and has requested six crisis nurses from the state, hospital President Dr. Brian Evans said.
However, hospitals in several remote, far-north counties — including Tehama, Modoc and Lassen — are not experiencing surges as severe as their neighbors’. (Alpine, Sierra, Sutter and Trinity do not have hospitals, so they send patients to facilities in neighboring counties.)
Compounding the uptick of COVID hospitalizations is the return of patients that delayed care early in the pandemic, Evans said. These dual forces have stretched resources and pushed hospitals to capacity both in the ICU and all other patient areas.
At Adventist Health Sonora, the new surge has resulted in the cancellation of some elective procedures and strict visitor limitations.
“At this point we are not allowing any visitors except for birth or imminent death,” Heard said. “We regret that decision. We regret we have to get there.”
Health officials continue to advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Jaquelyn Lugg, a spokesperson for Adventist Health Sonora, said 86% of patients admitted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14 were unvaccinated, as were all patients requiring ventilators or ICU treatment.
While the proportion of younger patients has been increasing statewide due to higher immunization rates among older populations, Lugg told CalMatters that her hospital has seen a variety of age groups and patients with no underlying health conditions.
“The one thing almost all of them have in common is not being vaccinated,” Lugg said.
Recent comments