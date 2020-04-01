COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS BREAK RECORDS IN SIX CALIFORNIA COUNTIES

Adventist Health Sonora, the only hospital serving Tuolumne County’s 54,000 residents, has already run out of room for its most severely sick patients.

In Crescent City, Sutter Coast Hospital — the only hospital in Del Norte, California's most northwestern county — has activated its surge plan: Non-emergency surgeries have been cancelled, visitors are restricted and additional staffing has been requested from the state Emergency Management Services Agency.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Del Norte County increased from zero to 15 in the past month.

“Current case levels are driving some of the highest surge levels to date, requiring emergency response efforts,” Sutter Coast hospital CEO Mitch Hanna said at a Del Norte County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.

Driven by reopening, lack of vaccinations

Some local health officials said the state’s June 15 reopening , which lifted most pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates and bans on large gatherings, came too soon for areas where vaccination rates remain relatively low.

“We followed the recommendation from the state going back to full services, and our community was maybe not quite ready,” said Melody Cannon-Cutts, Del Norte County’s public health program manager. “We were not as vaccinated as we should have been.”

About 41.7% of Del Norte residents were fully vaccinated and 7.4% partially vaccinated as of Tuesday, compared to the statewide average of 64% full and 10% partial vaccination rates. Lake County, which has nearly three times the COVID-19 case rate of the state, has a 49.6% full and 8% partial vaccination rate. But of the two counties with record hospital surges, Mendocino and Humboldt, have vaccination rates close to the state average.

Counties with high numbers of vaccinated residents are faring better. Marin and Santa Clara counties, where more than 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, have only moderate increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations; their vaccination rates are the highest in the state.