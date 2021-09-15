COVID TESTS DOUBLE OVER PAST WEEK; NEARLY ALL HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATHS LOCALLY ARE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

77.2% of County residents over age 12 are now fully vaccinated; 87.1% are fully vaccinated

East County News Service

September 15, 2021 (San Diego) – Deaths from COVID-19 tripled over the past week (Sept. 8-14) to 59, the highest number during the current surge. Since March, over 96% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated patients and nearly 89% of deaths were people who had not been vaccinated.

"These deaths are very unfortunate. Our condolences go out to their family and friends,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and can prevent San Diegans from getting seriously ill, getting hospitalized or, worse, dying.”

In the last 30 days, 21,741 cases and 548 hospitalizations (2.5% of the total) have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, compared with 5,587 cases and just nine hospitalizations (0.2 percent of the total) for those fully vaccinated.

“While we’ve seen a higher number of breakthrough infections, almost all of the deaths and hospitalizations are occurring in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated,” Wooten said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to get out of this pandemic. Protect yourself and others. Get vaccinated now.”

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.