Crest achieves Firewise USA® recognition, a communitywide commitment to wildfire preparedness

By Diana Griffin

October 8, 2025 (Crest) -- Every year, devastating wildfires sweep across the United States, threatening homes, landscapes, and lives. As more people live in wildfire-prone areas, communities like Crest are stepping up to reduce risk and strengthen resilience.

While wildfires are an unavoidable part of living in fire-adapted regions, there are proven ways to make homes and neighborhoods safer. The Firewise USA® program, led by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), offers communities practical, science-based steps to prepare for wildfire. Supported by CAL FIRE’s Community Wildfire Preparedness & Mitigation Division, the program encourages residents, local fire departments, and organizations to work together to improve defensible space and reduce fire hazards.

Simple actions, like clearing dry leaves, pine needles, and downed branches can make a big difference in reducing the spread of wildfire. Community-driven projects such as brush clearing, curbside chipping, and helping neighbors with yard work further strengthen protection for the entire neighborhood.

Crest’s Firewise journey began in late 2024, when J. Humphrey and D. Griffin volunteered to lead the community’s initial Firewise recognition effort. Thirty-one homes in Northeast Crest participated in a pilot program that earned official Firewise USA® designation in December 2024. Building on that success, Crest expanded its efforts communitywide, and in October 2025, the entire Crest area achieved Firewise USA® recognition.

This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of Crest residents who continue to make wildfire safety a shared priority. By staying engaged and taking preventive measures, Crest is helping ensure a safer, more resilient future for all.

Benefits of joining a Firewise community:

Potential discounts on fire insurance

Access to possible grant funding and assistance for yard cleanup and weed abatement

Reduced risk to life and property from wildfire

Strengthened community connections through shared resources and neighbor support

The Firewise USA® program is free and built on grassroots collaboration — neighbors working together to reduce the risk of wildfire damage in their community. It only works when everyone participates.

Important note: The Firewise program does not involve home inspections, pass/fail evaluations, or citations. Its purpose is to educate, support, and organize communities around practical steps to reduce wildfire risks. Nothing more.

Learn more about the Firewise USA® program at nfpa.org/Firewise.