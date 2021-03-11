DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME CHANGE KICKS IN THIS WEEKEND

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

March 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – That old phrase “Spring forward; fall back,” is applicable this weekend. Daylight Saving Time kicks in on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. Spring forward time.

Change all clocks, that are not automatically reset by a digital internet connection, such as kitchen clocks, oven clocks or any other miscellaneous clocks to an hour ahead.

Consider the tricks-of-trade you will use to beat that loss of one hour of sleep.

Some go to bed earlier in the times leading up to Sunday in incremental measures.

In contrast you may choose to get up earlier each morning to help reset your internal clock.

Trying to explain to your boss why you missed the early zoom meeting, while you were remote working, may require some good word skills.

Daylight Savings Time (DST) is used to save energy and make better use of daylight. But not all states adhere to the practice; Arizona and Hawaii do not.

The practice of using DST might be subject to change as more states, and some countries, are looking at enacting changes.

If you make calls internationally, or are tasked with changing all clocks in an office, or are travelling during the change, consider glancing at the link below for the status of DST, 2021, globally:

https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst/2021.html