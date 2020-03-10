DEPUTIES HONORED BY ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE FOR POWAY SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING RESPONSE

Photo Credit: Sheriff Bill Gore's office, Lt. Ricardo Lopez Photo Credit: Sheriff Bill Gore's office, Lt. Ricardo Lopez

(L-R) Deputy Damek Herrera, Deputy James Santos, Sheriff Bill Gore, Deputy Jess Allensworth, Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez, Deputy Janet Hoxie and Deputy Joaquin Santalo

By Lt. Ricardo Lopez

March 10, 2020 (Los Angeles) -- Today, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and other agencies were honored for their response to the Chabad of Poway shooting by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"The Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate" is given by ADL to recognize law enforcement for its work in fighting hate and bigotry. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards given to the law enforcement community.

On April 28, 2019, a man opened fire inside the Chabad of Poway, killing one person and wounding three others. Within minutes, deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station and other Sheriff's stations arrived to secure the scene and help victims. ADL also honored the San Diego Police Department, Poway Fire Department, the City of Poway and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) San Diego Field Office for their response to this incident.