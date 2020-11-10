DEPUTIES SEARCH FOR TRANSIENT SUSPECTED OF STABBING MAN IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

November 10, 2020 (Lakeside) – A man walking with a woman in the riverbed in Lakeside Monday night behind the 76 gas station on Willow Road was stabbed in the back by a stranger, City Times reports.

The victim called 911 to report the stabbing around 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pat McEvoy indicated the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim reported that the suspect was a transient, but provided only a vague description. Despite a search of the area including several homeless camps, deputies were unable to find the suspect, who remains at large.