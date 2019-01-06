DEPUTIES SHOOT REPORTEDLY SUICIDAL SUSPECT IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery

January 6, 2019 (Lemon Grove)—A man reported by a family member to be threatening suicide at a home in Lemon Grove was shot by multiple Sheriff’s deputies on January 6th. The shootings occurred after the man removed “what appeared to be a revolver from inside his jacket, according to Lt. Michael Blevins.

Shane Felix, 34, was treated at the scene by deputies for gunshot injuries until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a hospital and underwent successful surgery; he is expected to survive, according to Blevins.

CBS 8 reports that Felix had a prior conviction for arson and is expected to be arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, once he is medically cleared.

The altercation occurred at a residence in the 2100 block of Camino De Las Palmas. According to the Sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the call for help at 6:18 p.m. They contacted Felix inside the home. At 6:28 p.m., “a confrontation ensued, which culminated in a deputy-involved shooting involving all three deputies,” according to Blevins.

The involved deputies were not injured. They have been identified as Deputy Lisa Crill, Deputy Casey Dow, and Deputy Matthew Poulin.

Deputy Crill has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for seven years and is currently assigned to the Santee Station. Deputy Dow has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for five years and is currently assigned to the Lemon Grove Station. Deputy Poulin has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for five years and is currently assigned to the Lemon Grove Station.

The facts surrounding the confrontation are currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Homicide Unit. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit Media Information

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the county's crisis hotline at 888-724-7240 or visit up2sd.org.





