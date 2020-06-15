DEPUTY SHOOTS, MAN IN LAKESIDE WHO FIRED SHOTS AMID DOMESTIC DISPUTE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

June 15, 2020 (Lakeside) – Dustin Banzhof, 39, was shot by a Sheriff’s deputy and arrested last night after Banzhof reportedly fired multiple shots during a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road in Lakeside, where a woman had locked herself in a bedroom with her two children in an effort to hide from the children’s estranged father, who was inside her home.

Arriving deputies saw Banzhof drive away. He then tried to evade deputies before driving back to the residence, according to Lieutenant Thomas Siever.

“Banzhof obtained a firearm and was believed to have shot multiple times. The confrontation culminated in a deputy-involved shooting involving one deputy,” a press statement issued by Siever states. Despite being wounded, Banzhof then fled back into the residence, where he remained barricaded for several hours.

ECM news partner 10 News reports the weapon fired by Banzhof was an assault rifle. He was shot in the arm and leg, according to 10 News, as well as sustaining injuries from a police K-9 dog.

The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiations Team responded.

At about 2:30 a.m., “an uncooperative Banzhof emerged from the residence, ending the stand-off. Banzhof was taken into custody by deputies after a Sheriff's canine made contact with him,” Siever says.

Banzhof was arrested for multiple crimes and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.