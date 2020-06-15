DEPUTY SHOOTS, MAN IN LAKESIDE WHO FIRED SHOTS AMID DOMESTIC DISPUTE

By Miriam Raftery

June 15, 2020 (Lakeside) – Dustin Banzhof, 39, was shot by a Sheriff’s deputy and arrested last night after Banzhof reportedly fired multiple shots during a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road in Lakeside, where a woman had locked herself in a bedroom with her two children in an effort to hide from the children’s estranged father, who was inside her home.

Arriving deputies saw Banzhof drive away. He then tried to evade deputies before driving back to the residence, according to Lieutenant Thomas Siever.

“Banzhof obtained a firearm and was believed to have shot multiple times. The confrontation culminated in a deputy-involved shooting involving one deputy,” a press statement issued by Siever states. Despite being wounded, Banzhof then fled back into the residence, where he remained barricaded for several hours.

ECM news partner 10 News reports the weapon fired by Banzhof was an assault rifle. He was shot in the arm and leg, according to 10 News, as well as sustaining injuries from a police K-9 dog.

The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiations Team responded.

At about 2:30 a.m., “an uncooperative Banzhof emerged from the residence, ending the stand-off. Banzhof was taken into custody by deputies after a Sheriff's canine made contact with him,” Siever says.

Banzhof was arrested for multiple crimes and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.


There are uncomfortable questions to ask here. Here is a white man terrorizing his own family, including popping off a few rounds from an assault style weapon. He took fire from the police, and is very lucky to be alive. How do we design use of deadly force policy in this country to allow the police to protect the family from a Men's Rights Movement type like Dustin Banzhof, but also protect black men talking on a mobile phone or having some minor altercation with police from being murdered? There is no doubt black men have been killed at a high rate due to a combination of very lax use of deadly force policy and the combined effects of racism and militarism among police. That is just numbers people, counting. But how do we feel when police use of force stops a looming murder suicide like this? I'll say it, good on the deputies! Another uncomfortable question is, what does a white man have to do to escalate towards being shot by the police? Apparently a lot more than holding a vape pen or passing out at a Wendy's. I do think that more preventative social services and greater fundamental equality are among the answers, perhaps at the cost of some police funding. But none of of this is adequate, and solutions and balancing are indeed very difficult. We need deeper healing, and especially cures for toxic masculinity and racial hatred. (Remove the statues, for example.) And we need reform to policing including better training, perhaps degrees and licensing. Deadly force policy has to be rewritten: police can't expect to keep both their high salaries AND the protection to shoot first and ask questions later. But even then, we are faced with many uncomfortable questions. Let's get to work. Above all we need to elect leaders who are not in denial and who don't pimp easy solutions. This is hard, as actual problems usually are.

