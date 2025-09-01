DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: MEMORABLE SEPTEMBER EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

August 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – As summer transitions into fall, September brings seasonal events such as an Autumn Jubilee, Grape Stomp Festa and Apple Time Tea in Julian, Oktoberfest in El Cajon, a 911 Memorial walk in Lakeside, a roaring '20s fashion show in Lemon Grove, and Poway’s annual Rotary parade.

Plus find end of summer music jams at Santee Lakes, theatrical productions, concerts at several locations, Santee's movie in the park, comedy at Sycuan, a health fair at Parkway Plaza, and more.

Scroll down for details on all of these fun and festive events.

COMEDY TAKES STAGE AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa presents Lettice and Lovage the first three Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September. The hit comedy play was written by the author of Amadeus and Equus. It features a London historical home tour guide with a passion for Elizabethan and Medieval history who is fired from his job, then engages in nemesis in a battle to the death of all that is sacred to the Empire and the Crown.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/ .

SUMMER JAMS AT SANTEE LAKES: SATURDAYS IN SEPTMBER

Santee Lakes’ Summer Jams concert series continues

Summer Jams at Santee Lakes continues each Saturday in September from 5 to 7 p.m.

September features performers Steel Dawn, Tropical Blues Brothers, Appian Way, Heartbreak Hotel/Elvis Tribute, Joker’s Hand, and Ed Johnson.

For details visit the East County Chambers website: https://business.eastcountychamber.org/events/details/summer-jams-on-deck-santee-lakes-09-06-2025-20873?calendarMonth=2025-09-01

JULIAN GRAPE STOMP FESTA SEPTEMBER 6

Get ready to roll up your pants and squish grapes beneath your feet at the 28th annual Julian Grape Stomp Festa. This juicy event will take place on September 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Menghini Winery in Julian.

You can also taste wines from multiple local wineries, savor food available for purchase, as well as live music, dancing, and vendors.

Find full details at https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/grape-stomp/

BECAUSE YOU’RE MINE CONCERT SEPT. 12-14 in SANTEE

Santee’s Off Broadway Live theater will present “Because you’re mine,” a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Performances will be held September 12-14.

Starring Charles Evans Jr. as Johnny Cash and Caitie Grady as June Carter, "Because You're Mine" brings to life the timeless hits that defined a generation. Your ticket includes cheesy chicken enchilada dinners along with wine, beer or champagne.

For tickets, visit https://www.offbroadwaylive.com/bym

9-11 MEMORIAL WALK IN LAKESIDE

The Maine Avenue Revitalization Association in Lakeside will hold its sixth annual “Never Forget” memorial walk to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The walk will be held on September 11 th starting at 6:15. Meet at 6 p.m. at Mary’s Donuts, 10101 Main Ave. A tribute will be held after the walk at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Historical Society, 9906 Maine Ave.

The 9/11 attacks by terrorists killed 2,996 people, including those in New York’s World Trade Center towers that collapsed, in the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and on the three hijacked airplanes, including one that crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers thwarted yet a third attack. This remains the world’s deadliest terror attack.

APPLE TIME TEAS SEPTEMBER 11-15

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts invites you to savor the fall season with an apple-themed version of their cottage classic tea including soup, apple-themed finger sandwiches and savories, a scone with apple butter, plus an apple dessert. A children’s menu is available; gluten-free and vegetarian versions can be provided with advance notice.

The apple time teas will be held September 11 through 15,with several seating times each day. Reservations are required. For details visit https://juliantea.com/events-2025/

MIDLANDS’ MUSIC AT VIEJAS SEPTEMBER 12

Viejas Casino and Resort invites you to saddle up for an epic night of modern country music with Midland on Friday, September 12 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated trio takes stage with a high-energy show, retro vibe and hits such as “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Burn Out.”

Tickets are available at https://viejas.com/event/midland/

POWAY ROTARY PARADE SEPTEMBER 13

The 60th annual Poway Rotary Parade will step out on September 13 starting at 9 a.m. along Poway Road. This year’s theme is “celebrating heritage and unity.”

The parade includes marching bands, festooned vehicles, equestrian entries, pets on parade and more.

You can find details at https://powayrotaryparade.org/parade

MANZANITA CONCERTS PRESENTS JAZZ AND SWING SEPTEMBER 14

The Manzanita Concert Series will present Hot Club de Clermont performing jazz and swing music on September 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The concert will be held at Mission Trails Church (4880 Zion Ave., San Diego).

Find tickets and the full season lineup at https://www.manzanitaconcerts.com/

MOVIE IN THE PARK: WIZARD OF OZ SEPTEMBER 20 IN SANTEE

The City of Santee invites you to view Wizard of Oz as a summer’s end movie in the park on September 20 at 4 p.m.

The perennially popular movie classic will be show at Town Center Community Park East (550 Park Center Drive, Santee).

For more information on this and other Santee events, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar/events/filterby-city-special-event

AUTUMN JUBILEE AT FORT CROSS SEPTEMBER 20-OCT. 26

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Wynola, just outside of Julian, will host an Autumn Jubilee each weekend from September 20 through October 26.

There is an admission fee for this event which includes a hayride, cider pressing, hoedown and jug band shows, reptile interactions, candle dipping, and a craft to make and take home.

Additional adventurous activities available for a fee include tomahawk throwing, archery, a slingshot gallery with paintballs, plus u-pick veggies, herbs and berries.

For more information on the Autumn Jubilee, visit https://www.fortcross.com/autumn-jubilee

ROARING '20s FASHION SHOW IN LEMON GROVE SEPTEMBER 27

You’re invited to step into the splendor of the Jazz Age at a Roaring Twenties Fashion Show event benefitting the Lemon Grove Forward Club and the Southern District Women’s Club.

The event on Saturday, September 27 startubg at 10:30 a.m. will feature a glamourous day of style and community purpose featuring a luncheon and silent auction. Dress to dazzle in your best 1920s-inspired attire.

he location is the Sonshine House, 2810 Main St.,Lemon Grove.

Reservations are required. To reserve tickets, emailMissMartha@San.rr.com(link sends e-mail) or call (619)750-7285.

The Lemon Grove Forward Club supports improving access to youth, senior and educational activities, while building relationships with other non-profits and community organizations to help create opportunities for others in Lemon Grove. Lemon Grove Forward Club is a member of the Southern District Women’s Club

COMEDIAN JOSH BLUE AT SYCUAN SEPTEMBER 27

Well known comedian Josh Blue will perform at Sycuan’s Live Up Close and Personal Theatre on September 27.

After winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing competition in 2006, Josh Blue became a headliner at venues worldwide including late night shows, Comedy Central, comedy festivals, and more. As a comedian with cerebral palsy, his story has also been featured on virtually every major TV network as well as major national newspapers.

You can learn more and get tickets at https://www.sycuan.com/events/live-and-up-close-events/

FALL HEALTH FAIR AT PARKWAY PLAZA SEPT. 27

You can get free healthcare screenings and learn about preventative healthcare and more at the Grossmont Healthcare District’s Fall Health Fair at Parkway Plaza shopping mall in El Cajon on September 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://business.eastcountychamber.org/events/details/9-27-fall-health-fair-parkway-plaza-20045?calendarMonth=2025-09-01

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY AT THE MOXIE THEATRE OPENS SEPT. 28

The Moxie Theatre will present “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” which opens Sept. 28 and runs on select dates through October 26.

The play follows a rich cast of characters as they pursue their dreams of making names for themselves in the jazz-steeped streets of Harlem, but those visions fade with the arrival of fall, the Great Depression, and a handsome stranger.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.moxietheatre.com/

EL CAJON OKTOBERFEST SEPTEMBER 26-OCT. 6

The last weekend in September September and first weekend in Oktober, the German-American Societies invite you to don your lederhosen and enjoy two full weekends of authentic German celebrations at the El Cajon Oktoberfest.

Guests can feast with gusto on foods such as brautwurst, sauerkraut and ox on a spit, quench your third with German beers, kick up your heels with traditional folk dancing and games such as stein-holding competitions. There’s also interactive musical entertainment, a band flown in from Germany, a kids’ zone, a kids’ zone, and on opening day a parade, tapping of the keg and crowning of theOktoberfest queen.

Tapping of the Keg, and the Crowning of our 2025 Oktoberfest Königin (Queen) on Friday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.!

Find all the festive details at https://events.germanclubsandiego.org/e/oktoberfest-el-cajon-25





