Sycuan Powwow Sept. 12-14 brings together tribal members from across nation

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

September 5, 2025 (Sycuan) – Tribal dancers from across the nation will participate in the annual Sycuan Powwow September 12-14 at the Sycuan reservation in rural East County. The event also features a bird singer contest and grand entry processions, as well as Native American arts and crafts vendors.

The powwow area is next to the Sycuan Casino-Resort.

Below is the schedule of events.

Friday:

4:00pm Dancer Registration Opens

5:00-5:30pm Kumeyaay Bird Singing

7:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots

9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (17 & under Boys & Girls)

Saturday:

9:00am Rex Run Kickoff

10:00am Specials TBA

12:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots

4:30pm Retrieve Flags, Dinner Break

4:45pm-7:45pm Kumeyaay Bird Dancing and Singing Contest

8:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation-Prayer, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials

9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (18 & Over Men & Women)

Sunday:

10:00am Specials TBA

11:00am Kumeyaay Bird Singing

12:00pm 2025-2026 Miss Syucan Princess Crowning

1:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Tiny Tots, Ties (if any), Specials

1:00pm-3:00pm Lunch for Elders

6:00pm Retrieve Flags, Announce Winners

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons