By Miriam Raftery

September 5, 2025 (Sycuan) – Tribal dancers from across the nation will participate in the annual Sycuan Powwow September 12-14 at the Sycuan reservation in rural East County. The event also features a bird singer contest and grand entry processions, as well as Native American arts and crafts vendors.

The powwow area is next to the Sycuan Casino-Resort.

Below is the schedule of events.

Friday:



4:00pm Dancer Registration Opens



5:00-5:30pm Kumeyaay Bird Singing



7:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots



9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (17 & under Boys & Girls)

Saturday:



9:00am Rex Run Kickoff



10:00am Specials TBA



12:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots



4:30pm Retrieve Flags, Dinner Break



4:45pm-7:45pm Kumeyaay Bird Dancing and Singing Contest



8:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation-Prayer, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials



9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (18 & Over Men & Women)

Sunday:



10:00am Specials TBA



11:00am Kumeyaay Bird Singing



12:00pm 2025-2026 Miss Syucan Princess Crowning



1:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Tiny Tots, Ties (if any), Specials



1:00pm-3:00pm Lunch for Elders



6:00pm Retrieve Flags, Announce Winners