By Miriam Raftery
September 5, 2025 (Sycuan) – Tribal dancers from across the nation will participate in the annual Sycuan Powwow September 12-14 at the Sycuan reservation in rural East County. The event also features a bird singer contest and grand entry processions, as well as Native American arts and crafts vendors.
The powwow area is next to the Sycuan Casino-Resort.
Below is the schedule of events.
Friday:
4:00pm Dancer Registration Opens
5:00-5:30pm Kumeyaay Bird Singing
7:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots
9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (17 & under Boys & Girls)
Saturday:
9:00am Rex Run Kickoff
10:00am Specials TBA
12:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials, Tiny Tots
4:30pm Retrieve Flags, Dinner Break
4:45pm-7:45pm Kumeyaay Bird Dancing and Singing Contest
8:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation-Prayer, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Contest, Specials
9:00pm Kumeyaay Peon Games (18 & Over Men & Women)
Sunday:
10:00am Specials TBA
11:00am Kumeyaay Bird Singing
12:00pm 2025-2026 Miss Syucan Princess Crowning
1:00pm Grand Entry, Invocation, Welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez, Flag & Victory Song, Intertribal, Tiny Tots, Ties (if any), Specials
1:00pm-3:00pm Lunch for Elders
6:00pm Retrieve Flags, Announce Winners
Recent comments