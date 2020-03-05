DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: TOP EVENTS MID-MARCH THROUGH MID-APRIL

By Miriam Raftery

March 5, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features St. Patrick’s Day fun at Hooley’s Irish Pub, Irish teas in Julian, spring wildflower walks in the Anza-Borrego Desert, Agatha Christie’s the Hollow in La Mesa, and concerts at the Magnolia in El Cajon.

Plus we have a preview of coming attractions including a LatinX Film and Art Festival at San Diego State, Eggstravanza at Santee Lakes and Cajon Classic Cruises in El Cajon.

So scroll down for all of these events and many more!

ST. PATRICK’S TEAS MARCH 12-16 IN JULIAN

Julian Tea & Cottage Arts invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a green-themed, four-course tea from March 12th through March 16th. There are three seatings daily.

The menu includes soup, mini-cheese scones, finger sandwiches, scones with curds, jam and whipped cream, plus dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available on request. For reservations visit https://juliantea.com.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT HOOLEY’S IRISH PUBS MARCH 17

Hooley’s Irish pubs in La Mesa and Rancho San Diego invite you to come enjoy a pint of ale on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to midnight. Guests are invited to wear green and enjoy live music. Find directions and details at https://hooleys.com .

SPRING WILDFLOWER WALKS IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT IN MARCH

The Anza-Borrego Foundation is offering guided walks to see desert wildflowers and other plants each Friday morning from now through the end of March.

Botany Society volunteers will lead hikes to view desert blooms. Participants will carpool to the flower areas, so locations and driving distances will vary. If you go, be sure to bring water and sun protection.

Reservations are required, and there is a limit of 30 people for these free wildflower walks. To register, you can call (760)767-0446 extension 1002 or visit the Anza Borrego Foundation website at https://www.TheABF.org.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA CONTINUES THROUGH MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress his former lover, and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center in El Cajon has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include Latin American comedienne Sofia Niño de Rivera, the famed Monkees rock and roll band, Italian singer Zucchero, and the Mavericks performing country and Latin music.

For tickets and the full lineup, you can visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com

SDSU LATINX FILM AND ART FESTIVAL MARCH 22

San Diego State University will host a LatinX Film and Art Festival on Sunday, March 22nd from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Studen Union Theatre. In collaboration with Teatro Azteca, a film and art festival that celebrates Latinx culture featuring works from both students and local artists

For tickets and details, visit https://www.SDSU.edu and click on campus events. (Or use this direct link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-sdsu-latinx-film-art-festival-tickets-95072013953 )

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com

EGGSTRAVAGANZA APRIL 4 AT SANTEE LAKES

Spring is in the air at Santee Lakes, which will host its annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will feature egg hunts for children, craft booths, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, face painting, food and more. Find directions and details at https://www.SanteeLakes.com

CAJON CLASSIC CRUISES STARTS APRIL15

Cajon Classic Cruises revs up for a new season starting April 15th with a full street closure in downtown El Cajon. The Classic Cruise nights continue each Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. all spring and summer long.

For details and a schedule of events, visit www.DowntownElCajon.com.

